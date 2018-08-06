Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 19,624 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,665,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,270.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $500,843.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,025,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,572,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and sold 1,311,243 shares worth $153,191,967. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences opened at $130.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

