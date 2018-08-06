Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $129.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

