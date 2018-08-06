Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $81.55 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.