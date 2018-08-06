DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,168.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $37,168.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00027330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00090898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026352 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00109552 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004471 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

