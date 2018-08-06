DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy opened at $110.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,771. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.