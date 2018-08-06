Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $9.73 Million Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

BA opened at $348.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In other news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

