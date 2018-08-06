Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report sales of $234.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.72 million and the lowest is $234.05 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $224.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $945.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.47 million to $952.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $986.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.87 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Dorman Products traded up $2.24, reaching $75.54, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,046. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

