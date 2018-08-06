Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

