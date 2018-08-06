Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Diversified Restaurant to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diversified Restaurant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diversified Restaurant opened at $0.87 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. Diversified Restaurant has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Phyllis A. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of Diversified Restaurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,799. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Gregory Burke acquired 65,000 shares of Diversified Restaurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 381,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAUC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

