DigitalDevelopersFund Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (DDF)

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market capitalization of $122,560.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00379576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00196471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund was first traded on June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official website is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Trading

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

