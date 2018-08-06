DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) PT Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.61.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,281,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,215,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,450,000 after buying an additional 505,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,374,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,039,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,288,000 after buying an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 117,061 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.