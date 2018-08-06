Digimarc (DMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DMRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $28.30 on Friday. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $356.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -1.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. research analysts expect that Digimarc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chamness sold 7,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,122 shares of company stock worth $1,015,005 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 22.6% in the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 518.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Digimarc by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

