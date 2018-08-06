Digimarc (DMRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DMRC. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Digimarc traded up $0.25, reaching $28.55, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,126. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $335.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -1.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. research analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 9,938 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $323,084.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,122 shares of company stock worth $1,015,005 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 22.6% in the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

