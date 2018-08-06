Digimarc (DMRC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digimarc earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.5276027417475 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DMRC. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Digimarc traded up $0.30, hitting $28.60, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,761. The stock has a market cap of $335.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of -1.04. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. sell-side analysts expect that Digimarc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Chamness sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,005. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

