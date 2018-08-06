Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.33 ($27.45).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor opened at €16.49 ($19.39) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($25.25) and a 12-month high of €50.68 ($59.62).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.