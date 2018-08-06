Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.73) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,880 ($37.84). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,850 ($37.45) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,900 ($38.10) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,840 ($37.31) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.79) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805 ($36.85).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 2,823 ($37.09) on Friday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.94).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,768 ($36.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.32 ($10,874.16). Insiders bought 616 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,729 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.