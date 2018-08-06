DeviantCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,329.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $25,329.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00007783 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 11,942,347 coins and its circulating supply is 9,987,889 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

