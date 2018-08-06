Deutsche eMark Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $565,857.00 and $4,920.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 47,812,884 coins and its circulating supply is 40,830,907 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

