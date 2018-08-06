Deutsche Bank Lowers NEXT (NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,400

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,450 ($71.61) to GBX 5,400 ($70.95) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 5,000 ($65.69) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,300 ($82.77) to GBX 6,700 ($88.03) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut NEXT to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 4,830 ($63.46) to GBX 5,240 ($68.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,744.91 ($62.34).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT traded up GBX 9.23 ($0.12), hitting GBX 5,671.23 ($74.51), on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 333,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,565 ($46.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,355 ($70.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.