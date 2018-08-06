Daneel (DAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,247.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Daneel has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Daneel has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $90,247.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daneel token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Daneel Token Profile

Daneel (CRYPTO:DAN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,325,798 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Daneel is daneel.io

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

