Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,290 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.10%.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

