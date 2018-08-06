Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 1,635.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 334,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 224,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

RTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Berry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,523. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $28.45 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

