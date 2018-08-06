Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Wyndham Destinations opened at $46.47 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

