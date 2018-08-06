Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 250.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 78,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy opened at $171.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $144.70 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

