Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,380 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.76.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.