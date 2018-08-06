Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 261,794 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRP opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. equities research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

