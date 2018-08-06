Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 13,319 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 1,024.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 61,600.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $303,446. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $105.91 and a 52-week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

