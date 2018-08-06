DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Domtar Corp (UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Domtar in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Domtar alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

UFS opened at C$64.86 on Monday. Domtar has a 52-week low of C$47.57 and a 52-week high of C$64.86.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.