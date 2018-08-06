DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,971,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,496,000 after buying an additional 933,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,797,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,523,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 388,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,764 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $569,503.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

