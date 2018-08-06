Cybg Plc (CYBG) Insider Purchases £150.07 in Stock

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider Ian S. Smith purchased 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($197.18).

Cybg opened at GBX 346 ($4.55) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cybg Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.49).

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 310 ($4.07) in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 313 ($4.11).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

