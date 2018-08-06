CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $74.95 million and $6.59 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, BCEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.01060624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,298,400 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, Tokenomy, Zebpay, LBank, Koinex, Cobinhood, Huobi, BCEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.