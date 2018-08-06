CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in CVS Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 854,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after purchasing an additional 158,517 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in CVS Health by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 781,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,818,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $349,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

CVS Health opened at $64.89 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

