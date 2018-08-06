CVR Partners (UAN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News stories about CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVR Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2318258604588 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVR Partners traded up $0.03, hitting $3.60, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,925. CVR Partners has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.35.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that CVR Partners will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

