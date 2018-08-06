CVCoin (CVCOIN) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00007743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $13,622.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00374230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00195271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin launched on May 18th, 2017. CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,837,033 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.net . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

