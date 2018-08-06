Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY18 guidance at $1.03-1.11 EPS.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Cutera had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cutera opened at $39.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.56 million, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Cutera has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

In other Cutera news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $36,589.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $492,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $1,205,483. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

