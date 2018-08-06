Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Visa (V)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,710,132,000 after buying an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,322,847,000 after buying an additional 719,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,046,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,039,074,000 after buying an additional 626,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,875,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,126,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,827,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,773,643,000 after buying an additional 548,955 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Visa has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.