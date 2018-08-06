CT Real Estate Investment Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.