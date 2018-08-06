CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,671 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

