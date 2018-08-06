Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,582,000 after purchasing an additional 976,003 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $44,798,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

