Crocs (CROX) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crocs earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 45.1987886188772 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of Crocs traded up $0.02, reaching $17.98, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,350. Crocs has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -899.00, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Crocs had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

