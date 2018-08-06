Critical Review: Choice Hotels International (CHH) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Choice Hotels International and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.01 billion 4.44 $114.89 million $2.88 27.40 GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 12.74 $43.86 million N/A N/A

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 10.92% -74.98% 17.84% GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Choice Hotels International and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 2 6 0 0 1.75 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $81.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.84%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Choice Hotels International pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and phone support services. As of June 19, 2018, the company franchised approximately 6,800 hotels with 550,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

