Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd opened at $6.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

