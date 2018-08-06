CPChain Price Hits $0.0505 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $19.04 million and $466,535.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.27 or 0.02937506 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013562 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

