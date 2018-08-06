Cowen Boosts Saia (SAIA) Price Target to $84.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Saia traded up $0.15, hitting $75.75, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Saia will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Saia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

