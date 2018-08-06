Cowen Boosts Saia (SAIA) Price Target to $84.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.
Saia traded up $0.15, hitting $75.75, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Saia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
