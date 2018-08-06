Coupa Software (COUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. BTIG Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Coupa Software to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Coupa Software traded up $0.42, hitting $62.52, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 277,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.90. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,681,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,347.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $648,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,201 shares of company stock worth $18,965,369. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 299,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

