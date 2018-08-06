Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2030546060604 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 34,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -2.14. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

