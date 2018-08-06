Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $209,498.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,710. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

