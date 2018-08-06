Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,650 Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Steelcase by 222.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 162,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $48,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,838 shares in the company, valued at $54,384.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. ValuEngine raised Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

