Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in New Relic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $9,060,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $192,132.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 404,609 shares of company stock worth $41,038,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic opened at $100.67 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 0.77. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

