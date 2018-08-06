Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,390 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 113,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 264,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber opened at $24.63 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.